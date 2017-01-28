donald-trump

Recently sworn in President of the United States of America, Donald Trump on Friday, January 27 signed an executive order that indefinitely suspends admissions for Syrian refugees and limits the flow of other refugees into the United States by instituting “extreme vetting” of immigrants.

Refugees and muslims from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia are affected by what is now called Muslim ban.

Below are the reactions that have trailed the executive order;