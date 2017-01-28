Recently sworn in President of the United States of America, Donald Trump on Friday, January 27 signed an executive order that indefinitely suspends admissions for Syrian refugees and limits the flow of other refugees into the United States by instituting “extreme vetting” of immigrants.

Refugees and muslims from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia are affected by what is now called Muslim ban.

Below are the reactions that have trailed the executive order;

“Extreme vetting” of immigrant refugees to the US already takes place: https://t.co/lux3GKD0rZ #MuslimBan is religious persecution — Elisabeth Kosters (@EC_Kosters) January 28, 2017

So based on this #MuslimBan a non-Christian middle eastern jew like Jesus Christ couldn’t get into the U.S. great job @realDonaldTrump — Albert R. Wright (@MrAlbertWright) January 28, 2017

Why is it that Muslims and terrorism moves hand to hand.. Trump could be proving a point here… #MuslimBan — PRINCE .O. PRECIOUS (@9japrinceby) January 28, 2017

Syrian Refugees combined over last 14 years haven’t killed more people than Dylan Roof did in 14 minutes! 🤔#MuslimBan — Mack Benton (@yaboiimack) January 28, 2017

“Just cause you’re american and wear a fancy suit and call yourself the president, doesn’t make you any less of a terrorist” #MuslimBan — Vania Fernandes (@vaniafernandes) January 28, 2017

“Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, Unless we elect a coward, then nevermind.”#MuslimBan — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) January 28, 2017

I don’t understand how Trump can turn his back on all the children that suffer so much everyday in Syria and Iran. #MuslimBan — Vania Fernandes (@vaniafernandes) January 28, 2017

People will die because of this. If you voted for him, you have blood on your hands. You should be ashamed. End of story. #MuslimBan — Sèan 🎗 (@SFaggetter) January 28, 2017