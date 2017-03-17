The victory of Madagascar’s Ahmad Ahmad at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) presidential polls has delighted football fans across the world especially Africans.

Ousted Issa Hayatou who has been in power since 1988 was seeking an eighth term as CAF President in the election held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Thursday, March 16.

Since the news broke that Hayatou has been ousted, the social media space has been agog with congratulatory messages for Ahmad Ahmad.

