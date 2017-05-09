The recent success recorded by 39-year-old Emmanuel Macron in the French presidential election has brought about the list on individuals that became leaders of their respective countries at tender ages.

Emmanuel Macron resoundingly defeated Marine Le Pen, the far-right nationalist who had threatened to pull France out of the European Union if she had won the May 7 election.

His eventual inaguration on Sunday, May 14 would see him join the likes of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar among others.

Below are others that became leaders of their respective countries at a young age;

1.) Victor Orban (Hungary)

He became prime minister in 1998 at the age of 35. He left office in 2002 but took over again in 2010.

2.) Charles Michel (Belgium)

In 2014, he became prime minister at the age of 38 to become the country’s youngest leader since 1840.

3.) Juri Ratas (Estonia)

Ratas became prime minister in late 2016 at the age of 38.

4.) Volodymr Groysman (Ukraine)

He was appointed prime minister in 2016 at the age of 38.

5.) Alexis Tsipras (Greece)

At the tender age of 40 in 2015, he was named named prime minister hence making him the youngest Greek leader in 150 years.

6.) Youssef Chahed (Tunisia)

He was 40 when he took office in 2016, the youngest since Tunisian independence in 1956.

7.) Matteo Renzi (Italy)

He was 39 when he became Prime Minister in 2014 and held the position until late 2016.

8.) Atifete Jahjaga (Kosovo)

She became president in 2011 when she was 36 years old. She left office in 2016.

9.) Kim Jong-Un (North Korea)

He became the supreme leader of North Korea in December 17, 2011 at age 28. He is still in Office.

10.) Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani (Qatar)

Al-Thani took over power from his father, Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani in 2013 when he was 32.