The news filtered in yesterday, December 20 that the Church of England has appointed a Nigerian, Woyin Karowei Dorgu as its first black bishop in 20 years. His appointment has received the blessings of Queen Elizabeth II. Woyin is expected to lead the Church at Woolwich.

Below are 7 things you should know about him

1.) Woyin Karowei Dorgu was born in June, 1958 in Burutu, Delta State in Nigeria.

2.) He studied at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos from 1979 to 1985 where he graduated with Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degrees.

3.) The bishop witnessed the burning of 127 churches in Zaria

4.) He admitted he decided to accept Jesus as his personal saviour and Lord in his early 20s before traveling to the United Kingdom in 1987.

5.) He studied theology at the London Bible College, an evangelical theological college in Northwood, London from 1990-1993 before he was ordained as a priest and deacon in 1996.

6.) Dorgu is married to Mosun who is also trained as a medical doctor in Nigeria and now works as a consultant child psychiatrist. The couple are blessed with two children

7.) He is also a keen Arsenal supporter while his other interests include reading, cycling, travelling, cooking for guests.