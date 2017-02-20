The Nigerian Government has warned the South African Government of huge consequences if South Africans continue further attacks on Nigerians in the country.

A statement by Abike Dabiri-Erewa, senior special assistant to the president on foreign affairs and the diaspora, called on the South African government to stem the violence.

The statement says the Nigerian Government has reported the issue to the African Union and also notified the body of a planned attacks on Foreigners on February 22 and 23.

She advised Nigerians to be cautious as “it looks like South African government seems to have no control over these attacks”.

The Nigerian Community in South Africa led by Ikechukwu Anyene has also confirmed the attacks and looting of Nigerian-owned businesses in Pretoria.

Anyene said the union had reported the incident to the Nigerian mission and South African police.

“As we speak, five buildings with Nigerian businesses, including a church have been looted and burned by South Africans,” Anyene said.