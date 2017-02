Protesting South Africans broke into a Pakistani owned textile shop in Atteridge Vile in Pretoria and carted away most of the fabrics as Xenophobic attacks continued in Pretoria while not also forgetting to attack trucks carrying items.

The South Africans are accusing foreigners including Nigerians of running drug cartels as well as a prostitution ring in their country. They are demanding that such foreigners are deported from their country immediately.

