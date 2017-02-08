A trailer driver crushed to death a 20-year-old student of the Yaba College of Technology, Bukola Fisayo Ajayi after suffering brake failure at Ekoro junction in Abule Egba area of Lagos State.

A bereaved member of the deceased said Bukola who is the first child in a family of six, was taking her younger brother to school in the morning at about 7am. They boarded a tricycle popularly known as Keke Napep. As the Tricycle driver was waiting for his last passenger, they noticed that an oncoming trailer had suffered brake failure and was heading towards them. Bisola pushed her brother out and as she attempted to jump out of the tricycle, the trailer rammed into the tricycle, crushing her to death.

The driver of the trailer has been arrested while the victim’s remains have been deposited in the morgue.