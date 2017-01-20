Reports have indicated that embattled Yahya Jammeh has finally accepted to step down as President of the Gambia following his defeat in a December 1, 2016 election.

According to France 24, Jammeh is currently writing statement where he accepts to leave, in the presence of Guinean officials.

For hours, Mr. Jammeh has been in talks with Mauritanian and Guinean leaders, persuading him to step down to avert being forced out by ECOWAS troops already in his country’s territory.

ECOWAS is backed by the United Nations to enforce respect for the December 1 election in which Mr. Barrow was returned winner.

Mr. Barrow was sworn-in at the embassy of The Gambia in Senegal.