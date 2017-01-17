Due to what he cited as foreign interference in his country, Gambian President Yahya Jammeh on Tuesday declared a state of emergency.

The declaration was necessary “due to the unprecedented and extraordinary amount of foreign inference in the December 1 presidential elections and also in the internal affairs of The Gambia,” Jammeh said on state television.

This had created an “unwarranted hostile atmosphere, threatening the sovereignty, peace, security and stability of the country,” he added.

Recall that Yahya Jammeh earlier accepted his loss to Adama Barrow before later making a U-turn.

According to the Gambian constitution a state of emergency lasts seven days if the president declares it unilaterally but up to 90 days if the national assembly confirms it.