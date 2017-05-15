Following reports linking Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari to a $3m hotel in Lagos, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum has denied its chairman is building the hotel with monies stolen from the Paris London Club refunds to state governments.

The Head, Media and Public Affairs of the NGF, Mr. Abulrazque Barkindo, who described the media reports as worrisome in a statement on Monday, May 15 said that Yari did not have a plot of land in Lagos, let alone a hotel.

He said the report carried by an online medium was harmful and libelous and could not be substantiated despite its attribution to a source at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Barkindo quoted Yari as having said that the claims that he diverted to personal use the various sums of $3m, N500m and another N2.2bn from the N19bn paid his state were false and libelous.

He said, “Reports on Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State, and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum making the rounds in some online media which claimed that the “governor is building a $3m hotel from monies stolen from the Paris-London Club refunds to states” give cause for worry.

“The reports contain harmful, damaging and libelous insinuations which remain largely unsubstantiated despite the fact that it attributes the leaks to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission officials in Lagos.

“Governor Abdulaziz Yari has said emphatically that he does not even own a plot of land in Lagos, not to talk of a hotel. But the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission officials in Lagos claimed as follows: that “they have found a hotel being constructed by Governor Yari of Zamfara state with three million dollars he stole from London-Paris Club loan refund to Nigerian states.

“Governor Yari is not building any hotel in Lagos nor were any monies stolen or embezzled from the Paris-London Club refunds to states or from any other source.”