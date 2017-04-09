Following the criticism of his comment by the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari has disclosed that he would not shift from his earlier stance that meningitis outbreak was caused by Nigerians turning their backs on God.

Yari, on Tuesday, had attributed the renewed outbreak of meningitis in the state, which has claimed several lives in parts of the country, to flagrant disobedience to God. According to him, God decided to send Type C of the disease, which has no vaccine, as punishment for the people for alleged nefarious activities.

The governor’s comments drew widespread condemnation from Nigerians with Sanusi stating that with his knowledge of Islamic law, Yari’s comments were incorrect.

In his reply to Sanusi’s comments in an interview with Channels Television, Yari said he stood by his comments that the outbreak of the disease had a spiritual undertone, insisting that he had facts to back his statements.

“I stand by my word that if people do not change, God will not change for them, because if you are looking for mercy, you have to be merciful to one another. Therefore, I will answer the Emir perfectly and give him the content of the Quran and content of the Hadith where I belong to and where I have my facts and why I mentioned what I mentioned that it’s in the Quran is in the Hadith,” Yari stated.

Speaking further, the Zamfara governor wondered why the Emir would say he had no basis for his claims.

Yari added, “He (Sanusi) knows it and I wonder, as a degree holder in Islamic law, why he says that I have no basis for making this comment.”