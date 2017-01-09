Nollywood actor, Yemi Solade has opened up on how he met his present wife, Hannah Marsh-Solade who was a former actress.

He said, “My wife actually toasted me. I had previously been married, but my first wife left me and went abroad. I met my current wife on the set of Wale Adenuga’s Super Story. God indeed has a sense of humour because I met two half-castes that year, Lilian Bach and Hannah Marsh. Lilian played my wife, while Hannah acted as my secretary in that particular production. I liked Hannah, but I initially did not want to get involved with half-caste ladies because I felt they are expensive to maintain, and only rich men can handle them. However, we met again and unknown to me, she had also been eyeing me, so she asked me to bring my phone, and she dialed her number on it. We all know the rest of the story, and now, we have two kids between us. I feel it was God that wrote our script, and I am pleased with it.”