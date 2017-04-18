Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has been accused by a former member of the House Representatives, Dr. Haruna Yerima of giving N50m bribe to each member of the National Assembly that supported his third term bid.

The ex-lawmaker said this at the 34th Aminu Kano Annual Memorial Symposium held in Kano.

He claimed that some lawmakers accepted it, while others turned it down.

Speaking on ‘Politics after Malam Aminu Kano: The Role of the Legislature in Nigeria’s Democratic Development’, Yerima stated: “In the House of Representatives, I was the only member who rejected the Obasanjo’s third term bid and that was what led to my exit from the house.”

He also said that “there is nothing one can do at the moment to stop corruption in the NASS.

“We have to make our legislative members and senators understand what democracy is all about. We have to make them understand the rules of the house and the constitution even if they cannot read and write.

“I have a colleague who spent 12 years in the NASS but had never seconded a motion not to talk of moving it on the floor of the house.

“The problem is that most of our legislatures are attached to their governors and are dancing to their tunes,” he said.