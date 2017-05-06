Nollywood actor, Dr. Adesina Adesanya A.K.A Pastor Ajidara is reportedly down with kidney problem.

Mr Latin through an Instagram post revealed the sad news;

“Good everyone. Please I’m so sorry to disturb you with this request for I know its truly non of your business, but if you find it good in your heart KINDLY LEND A HELPING HAND. I don’t do this OFTEN, but at times critical issues needs quick attention. Just like the man in the picture – a nigerian film actor – Mr Adeshina Adesanya popularly known as PASTOR AJIDARA from the film ABELA PUPA needs QUICK ATTENTION. He’s seriously sick with KIDNEY FAILURE and in need of financial aid from ME and YOU. No amount is too small even if it’s #100. Here’s his wife account number Name: Adesanya Atinuke. T. Bank Acct: 1761765273. SKYE BANK. Yomi fash and mr Latin for the family”