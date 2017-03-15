A young lady, Maranatha Innocent recently regained her freedom after spending five days in the captivity of suspected ritual killers.

The lady who was abducted along Katsina Ala Street, Makurdi, Benue State was coming from a bank where she had gone to make a transaction when she was abducted by three men in a car.

Maranatha’s cousin, Love, disclosed on Sunday, March 12 that the Innocent came back to the house five days after her disappearance but could not utter a word about her experience.

She said that after she was hospitalised, Maranatha informed the family that she was abducted by suspected ritual killers and kept in a house with two other female victims.

Love said, “Maranatha told us that she took an okada from the bank and when they got to a lonely spot along Katsina Ala Street, the Okada man said he wanted to urinate.

“As she was waiting for him, a vehicle with three men pulled up and asked her for direction, but she lost consciousness as she attempted to speak and found herself in a room with two other girls who were similarly tied.”

According to Love, Maranatha said a man who appeared to be the leader of the gang entered the room and selected the victim to be used for his rituals.

“All this while, they were not eating, but on that particular day, a man came into the room with a staff and he just placed it above the head of a victim and the staff made a weird sound, but when it came to Maranatha’s turn, the staff just made a small sound and it kept shaking and shaking, so they slapped her and said she should be taken away,” she narrated.

She continued, “She woke up to find herself at that same spot where they abducted her. She woke up to find herself lying on the ground and so she took a bike home,” Love added.

She disclosed that the spot where her cousin was abducted was notorious for kidnapping, adding that a number of sympathisers phoned to inform her about the high incidence of abduction around the area.

Love said her cousin was molested, but noted that she was recuperating.