Armed robbers have reportedly taken the life of a young man identified as Pascal also known as DJ.

The tribute posted by a friend yesterday by a friend, partly reads;

“When I woke up this morning, I saw several miss calls from our association members, then I knew something was wrong, but in my silent prayer, I said God whatever it is,let it be a minor issue, then another call came and my home boy is gone… In u pascal I found humility undiluted, i called ur number so that I can speak with the armed robbers..it was switched off,cos i wanted to ask them for a favour, but since they switched off ur phone, so is their lives been switched off from this planet… My home boy i wish u can call me now and say oga AJUBA na rumour,ur alive, I wish, my DJ,my brother, my homeboy.. Tears….rest in peace my homeboy”