OBJ-Iyabo-300x182
Still on the Iyabo Obasanjo’s letter to her dad, Vanguard newspaper put a call through to Obasanjo yesterday and they got more than what they bargained for.
The exchange between Vanguard and Chief Obasanjo went thus:
Vanguard: Sir, we tried reaching you all through yesterday, to no avail, over the letter written by your daughter, Iyabo, to you.

Chief Obasanjo: You are  bloody idiots, you have published the paper and you are now looking for me, you are idiots, don’t call me again. When Iyabo finishes you in court…. (hangs up).
According to Vanguard, Senator Iyabo Obasanjo has confirmed to them that she indeed wrote the letter and she said her father’s associates and friends should take it as her own way of getting back to him.