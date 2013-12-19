Still on the Iyabo Obasanjo’s letter to her dad, Vanguard newspaper put a call through to Obasanjo yesterday and they got more than what they bargained for.
The exchange between Vanguard and Chief Obasanjo went thus:
Vanguard: Sir, we tried reaching you all through yesterday, to no avail, over the letter written by your daughter, Iyabo, to you.
Chief Obasanjo: You are bloody idiots, you have published the paper and you are now looking for me, you are idiots, don’t call me again. When Iyabo finishes you in court…. (hangs up).
3 on ““You’re Bloody Idiots” Obasanjo blasts Vanguard newspaper over Iyabo’s letter”
Anyway..,it might be the former mr Presidor voice it out anger in pluralising it.
I really don’t know what one can learn from this kind of statement coming from an elder statesman.
MY THOUGHT WAS THAT D BIBLE SCHOOL PAPA WENT HAD IMPACT IN H LIFE BUT IT WAS NOT PS 90V12 HE NEEDS TO HEAVENLY FOCUS NOW