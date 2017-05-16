The reason why Nigerians should not hesitate in voting for President Muhammadu Buhari for second term in 2019 has been provided by Yusuf Bala, the lawmaker representing Ikara/Kubua federal constituency of Kaduna State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress.
Bala said that Buhari’s second term would enable him consolidate on the achievements so far recorded by his administration.
The lawmaker said as long as the president was alive, nothing stopped him from seeking for reelection in 2019.
He told Sun that, “As long as the President is alive and healthy, let him contest and continue with the good work he started, otherwise, we will have a problem in the country.
“It is sustainability that matters. He has a lot of initiatives, but people might not feel the impact immediately. If he has the opportunity to continue, the impact will be felt by Nigerians.
“So, I am in support of his reelection if he decides to continue. And I will give him the maximum support I can muster. I am in support of him seeking a second term.”
Balla insisted that Buhari’s ailing health should not be a yardstick to deny him second term, stressing that anyone could fall sick.
“I am going to support his reelection as long as he wants to re-contest. We are all humans. We are mortals. You can fall sick. I can fall sick. My child of one and half years was admitted in the hospital recently. We are human beings. Sickness is something that we can’t avoid. It can happen to anybody. That angle as far as I am concerned, doesn’t matter,” he added.
4 on “‘Buhari’s Ailing Health Should Not Stop Nigerians From Voting For Him In 2019’ – APC Chieftain, Yusuf Bala”
Listen 2 ursef
Northern-fulaniMentality Is Bad. Born To Rule Syndrom Is Disturbing This Dishonourable Rep Member. Why Will U Not Vote Him Even If He Is Dead? Fool
You people should allow this man finish with his tenure before you start opening your mouth wide to talk rubbish.
NOW THEY HAVE SUCCESSFULLY AUDULIZED THE ISIS/BOKOHARAM TERRORISTS LEADER IN AFRICA,MBUHARI WILL SOON END AND HIS SOUL IN HELLFIRE WHILE BIAFRA AND BIAFRANS SHALL REJOICE OVER HIM AND ALL HIS ISLAMIC TERRORISTS SECURITY SHALL BE SHOWN JUSTICE BY THE ZION ARMY. THIS BRITISH FRAUD MUST DIE#MBUHARI MUST DIE#ZOO MUST DIE#BIAFRAN RESTORATION IS A DIVINE MANDATE BETWEEN GOD AND 21ST CENTURY BIAFRAN YOUTHS.#ZION SHALL RISE AGAIN TO THE GLORY OF HASHEM!!!