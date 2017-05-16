The reason why Nigerians should not hesitate in voting for President Muhammadu Buhari for second term in 2019 has been provided by Yusuf Bala, the lawmaker representing Ikara/Kubua federal constituency of Kaduna State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress.

Bala said that Buhari’s second term would enable him consolidate on the achievements so far recorded by his administration.

The lawmaker said as long as the president was alive, nothing stopped him from seeking for reelection in 2019.

He told Sun that, “As long as the President is alive and healthy, let him contest and continue with the good work he started, otherwise, we will have a problem in the country.

“It is sustainability that matters. He has a lot of initiatives, but people might not feel the impact immediately. If he has the opportunity to continue, the impact will be felt by Nigerians.

“So, I am in support of his reelection if he decides to continue. And I will give him the maximum support I can muster. I am in support of him seeking a second term.”

Balla insisted that Buhari’s ailing health should not be a yardstick to deny him second term, stressing that anyone could fall sick.

“I am going to support his reelection as long as he wants to re-contest. We are all humans. We are mortals. You can fall sick. I can fall sick. My child of one and half years was admitted in the hospital recently. We are human beings. Sickness is something that we can’t avoid. It can happen to anybody. That angle as far as I am concerned, doesn’t matter,” he added.