Police in Zambia have been banned from marrying foreigners, according to a memo dated January 11 by police inspector general Kakoma Kanganja circulating on social media.

The country’s police chief, Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja, says the men from the force have been banned from marrying people from other nationalities, and that the ones who already have a foreign spouse, should immediately inform authorities.

Those officers who fail to report the married status would “attract disciplinary action”, the memo warned.

Zambians have criticized the measure over social media, many stating the decision’s unlawfulness. A Police spokesperson, Esther Katongo, defended the memo, stating officers were informed about this norm before they joined the service.

Katongo said officers who had already married foreigners will most surely now be given “some rules they should follow”. She claims security issues are delicate, and that spouses could be spies.

However, some users online have gone against the measure, claiming police brutality is a bigger problem that the nationality of their spouses.