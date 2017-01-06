The Zambian government have declared a compulsory one day holiday for women who are menstruating, BBC reports.

A provision in the country’s work laws allows women to take one day a month off during their monthly period. The leave, known as known as ‘Mother’s Day’ applies to all working women, regardless of whether they are mothers or not.

This has sparked controversy from different quarters globally. some feel it is a welcome development, others feel the day will be abused by some women whether they are menstruating or not while others feel it is uncalled for as Zambia has too many holidays already.

Ndekela Mazimba, who works in public relations and doesn’t have children, told the BBC:

“You might find that on the first day of your menses, you’ll have stomach cramps – really bad stomach cramps. You can take whatever painkillers but end up in bed the whole day. And sometimes, you find that someone is irritable before her menses start, but as they progress, it gets better. So, in my case, it’s just the first day to help when the symptoms are really bad.”

Mutinta Musokotwane-Chikopela, who has three children and a full-time job in marketing, claims that the labour law encourages laziness:

“I don’t believe in it and I don’t take it. Menses are a normal thing in a woman’s body; it’s like being pregnant or childbirth. I think women take advantage of that, especially that there’s no way of proving that you are on your menses or not. The problem in Zambia is that we have too many holidays – including a holiday for national prayers. So I guess Mother’s Day makes those that love holidays happy.”

Zambian women are not required to give prior notice of their absence from work, but can simply phone in on the day to notify their supervisor that they are taking Mother’s Day.

The African nation’s Labour Minister Joyce Nonde-Simukoko, says that the monthly day off was informally observed in the 1990s before eventually being formally brought into law. She warns women thinking of abusing the privilege: