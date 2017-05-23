The Zamfara Government said on Tuesday, May 23, it had assembled 500 reciters of the Holy Qur’an to offer special prayers for the well-being of President Muhammadu Buhari and the country.

Alhaji Lawal Liman, the state’s Commissioner for Rural and Community Development, said in Gusau that the Islamic scholars were drawn from the 14 local government areas of the state.

According to Liman, the reciters were brought together as part of activities lined up for the 2017 Democracy Day celebration in the state.

The commissioner said “all hands must be joined in prayers for the betterment of our nation.

“If the President, as the leader of Nigeria, is not well, then it becomes the concern of all Nigerians to know that his recovery is highly important to us as a people and as a nation.

“We have organised different prayer sessions throughout the state and we believe as Hafeez (memorizers of the Holy Qur’an) their prayers will be of immense benefit for our state, its leaders and people and the nation, especially the President, who is now on medical treatment in London.’’

He said the 500 Qur’an reciters who were hosted at the Gusau Central Mosque, recited the Holy Qur’an 100 times from Sunday night to Monday morning.

“Special prayers were also offered for God to continue to give him the wisdom he needs to take this nation to greater heights,’’ he added.

Activities to mark this year’s Democracy Day include the opening of Juma’at mosques in different parts of the state where prayers were offered for the nation and its leaders.

The events were set in motion early in May to allow people of the state to concentrate on preparations for the forthcoming Ramadan.

