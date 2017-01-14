An Anglican church priest from Zimbabwe, Climax Dewa has threatened to kill his wife for denying him his conjugal rights and being too disrespectful.

His wife identified as Doris Dewa, had applied for a peace order against him in 2016 after accusing him of physically, emotionally and psychologically abusing her.

According to The Chronicle, the 65-year-old who violated the peace order appeared at the Bulawayo court on Tuesday, January 11, 2017.

During his court appearance , he claimed his wife was disrespectful and that she also denied him his conjugal rights.

‘She is disrespectful and has become the man in my house. She no longer treats me as her husband as the case before.’

After the court hearing, the magistrate advised the couple to seek counselling.