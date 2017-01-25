A Zimbabwean man has been apprehended for allegedly killing his own mother simply because he thought she was bewitching his sick daughter.

The man identified as Amadi Nyathu from Mzilikazi suburb in Bulawayo killed the victim (Name withheld) using an iron rod.

According to a police report, the man was told by members of an apostolic sect that his 79-year-old mother was doing black magic against his daughter who was critically ill.

A neighbor who spoke on condition of anonymity said Nyathi allegedly caught his mother conducting some rituals using her undergarment at the family home at number R79 Mzilikazi.

Nyathi who is said to be in his 30s is being detained at Mzilikazi Police station and is expected to appear in court on a charge of murder soon.