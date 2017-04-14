A Zimbabwean senior police officer has warned the public not to leave young girls with family members because every male should be seen as potential rapist.

The Bulawayo police spokesperson, Inspector Precious Simango explained that there is a very high chance that abusive sex might take place if males are left alone with young girls.

Simango said, “We want to reiterate that every male is a potential rapist and as such we want to warn the public not to leave the girl child under the guardianship of male relatives.