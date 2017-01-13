It has been predicted by Prophet Patrick Mugadza that Zimbabwe’s President, Robert Mugabe will die October 17, 2017.

The controversial prophet who is also the leader of Kariba Church said God revealed it to him on December 26, 2016 while he was praying.

‘I just want to tell you something concerning the year 2017. It is a very special year because of number SEVEN and at the same time also, 2017 collides with 37 years by which Zanu PF has been ruling this beautiful nation of Zimbabwe, but something is going to be happening also, which is very critical for us to know.

It was on the 26th of December 2016 when I was in prayer and God said to me this coming year 2017 the President is dying and he told me that he is dying on 17th of October, like I said earlier on that I am not happy for somebody to die but, this is something that is going to happen.’

He added,

‘People may ask me if what he does not die. I do not know how much he believes in prayer but he has to do something about this prophecy, I would not want to force anyone to believe this but I am just saying it because this is what God told me, so it is up to the individuals to believe if it is going to happen or not.’

He also revealed that the president can only save his life by going to the public to confess that he does not want to die.